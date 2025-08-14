NGO trains 150 Kano women in software devt, cybersecurity, data science

By Henry Obetta

No fewer than 150 women in Kano State have completed a four-month training in digital skills, organised by a nonprofit organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSfaI), under the second cohort of its SafeHer programme.

At the graduation ceremony for the women held on August 12, 2025, in Kano, WDSfaI’s Programme Lead for STEM Education and Digital Literacy, Khodijah Lawal, said the training was part of the organisation’s commitment to empowering women to shape and transform their futures in the digital world.

She disclosed that for four months, the participants not only received comprehensive free hands-on training in either software development, cyber security or data science, but also received training in soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, and personal branding.

“When we commenced this training programme earlier this year, our mission was clear: to empower women and girls with in-demand digital skills in Software Development, Cybersecurity, or Data Science, while also equipping them to stand strong against the challenges of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

“We set out to bridge the gender gap in STEM, and to create opportunities where women are not only present in tech but are thriving and leading. Throughout the programme, our trainees have learned not only technical skills but also essential soft skills like communication, teamwork, and personal branding, tools that will set them apart in their careers,” Lawal said.

She called on the government, the private sector, and development partners to invest more in digital skills programmes for girls and women, noting that the future of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem depends on diversity, innovation, and inclusion.

“At Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative, we will continue to work toward a future where women lead, create, and influence technology, not just in Nigeria, but globally,” she added.

In her remarks, the Special Guest at the event, Aisha Kwaku who is the founder of ElevateHER Innovation Space, also emphasized the need to equip more women with tech skills..

“Empowering women with tech skills is not just about equity; it’s about building a stronger, more innovative economy. When women are digitally skilled, they create businesses, solve problems, and inspire the next generation,” Kwaku said.

For many of the graduates, the programme was a life-changing opportunity. Zulaiha Gamandi, who trained in cybersecurity, said “Before joining the SafeHer programme, I never imagined I could work in tech. Now, I’m confident I can start a career in cybersecurity and even teach others. This programme has changed my life.”

Maryam Aliyu, a software development trainee, described the training as transformative. “I had no prior knowledge of coding. Today, I’ve built my first web application. The instructors were patient, and the learning environment was supportive. I’m proud to be part of this movement,” she said.

Hajarah Garba, who specialised in data science, highlighted how the soft skills component boosted her confidence. She said beyond the technical training, the personal branding and communication classes have enhanced her confidence and helped her believe in herself.