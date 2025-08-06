NGO awards scholarships to 10 students at inaugural event

By Ephraim Oseji

UPLIFTED Charity Organisation celebrated its inaugural event with a scholarship award ceremony for 10 deserving undergraduate a graduates students, underscoring its commitment to educational empowerment and youth development.

The event, hosted at HACEY office, recognized beneficiaries including Elizabeth Olowoyo, Omaojo Ebute, and Isaac Umoh.

In her address, Eniola Oladipo, founder of UPLIFTED, shared the organization’s mission to inspire young people to “strive for their best.” She emphasized the core values of resilience, positivity, and giving back to society as essential for personal and national growth.

Eniola highlighted the rigorous selection process, which prioritized understanding each student’s unique story and circumstances. “We focused on finding students who had faced hardship, as their perseverance is a testament to their character,” she stated

Also speaking, Dr. Oluwatosin Ojajuni, Ph.D, member of board of trustees acknowledged the collaborative effort that made the event a success, thanking HACEY for their support and organization. Dr. Ojajuni noted that effective communication was crucial, despite initial challenges in reaching some applicants who lacked consistent access to the internet or phone services.

The scholarship awards are a significant first step for UPLIFTED Charity Organisation in its broader goal of fostering a generation of resilient and community-minded leaders.

UPLIFTED is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young people through education and mentorship. We believe in fostering a culture of resilience, positivity, and social responsibility to create a brighter future for all.