Ngige warns Anambra APC candidate over ‘unauthorised’ use of his photo

Chris Ngige, former Minister of Labour and Employment, has warned Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra State, against using his photograph in campaign materials without permission.

In a statement signed by Hyggy Obialo, his Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Ngige condemned the “unauthorised” use of his image alongside those of Ukachukwu and his running mate, Uche Ekwunife, in online campaign posters. Obialo said Ngige, who served as Anambra governor between 2003 and 2006, is currently on a sabbatical from partisan politics after 25 years in public service.

“Our attention has been drawn to the online poster in circulation with the photograph of our principal, His Excellency, Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige, ‘Onwa-na-etiliora’, featuring together with the Anambra State APC governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and his deputy, Senator Uche Ekwunife,” the statement read.

“Neither the consent nor approval of our principal was sought and/or obtained before the said publication was disseminated to the general public,” it added.

Obialo further noted that Ngige has stepped away from active politics.

“We further wish to inform the general public, that Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige, a former governor of Anambra State (2003–2006), former senator who represented Anambra state central senatorial district in the seventh senate of the federal republic of Nigeria (2011–2015), and a two term honourable minister of labour and employment(2015 -2023), is on sabbatical from active partisan politics for now as he is taking his well-deserved rest after 25 years of active partisan politics and public service.”

The Anambra governorship election has been scheduled for November 8, 2025.

Vanguard News