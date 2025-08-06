‘Her life, work inspire excellence,’ NGE mourns Doyin Abiola

Doyin Abiola

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has expressed sadness over the passing of Dr. Doyin Abiola, “a trailblazing journalist” and former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the defunct Concord Newspapers.

Doyin died on Tuesday, August 5, at the age of 82.

Reacting in a statement by President, Eze Anaba, and Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the NGE said Dr. Doyin Abiola’s “life and work inspire us to strive for excellence, driven by passion and commitment, regardless of gender or circumstance.”

The Guild added that her life is a testament to her pioneering spirit, breaking down gender barriers and mentoring generations of journalists, who have gone on to become great professionals.

“Her remarkable career trajectory, from reporter to the pinnacle of journalism, sets records as the first woman to edit a national newspaper and the first woman to hold the position of Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of a newspaper in Nigeria.

“Dr. Abiola’s leadership, dedication to excellence, and commitment to press freedom, gender equity, and national development have left an indelible mark on the profession.

“We remember her courage and resilience during the military era, withstanding harassment and threats during her tenure at Concord Newspapers.

“As we pray for her soul’s repose, we celebrate her achievements, which serve as a reminder that a person’s legacy is defined by the positive impact they leave behind,” The Guilded noted.