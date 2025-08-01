NFVCB hails ANCOP for capacity-building workshop

By Benjamin Njoku

The Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr. Shaibu Husseini, has commended the Association of Nollywood Core Producers (ANCOP) for organizing a capacity-building workshop aimed at enhancing storytelling in Nollywood.

The workshop, themed “Crafting Stories that Captivate,” highlights the critical role of compelling narratives in sustaining Nollywood’s dominance in Africa and expanding its global reach.

Husseini in his presentation emphasized the significance of well-structured stories rooted in local culture yet universally resonant, citing their power to promote cultural diversity, challenge stereotypes, and drive economic growth.

He urged industry guilds to prioritize professional development over superficial engagements, lamenting the trend of organizing foreign trips that lack tangible impact on members’ career growth.

Husseini reminded filmmakers of their obligation to submit films for classification, stressing that the Board has digitized the process for efficiency and transparency.

He endorsed ANCOP’s workshop as a model for industry-led development and urged participants to maximize the opportunity, emphasizing the importance of professionalism and pride in storytelling.

“I must also take this opportunity to speak frankly to the broader responsibilities of industry guilds and associations. Guilds must do more to build the capacity of their members, uphold professional standards, and protect their welfare. Unfortunately, we are witnessing a troubling trend where some guilds are increasingly focused on organizing tours and award ceremonies abroad, many of which have no tangible impact on the career growth or well-being of their members here at home.”

Speaking further, Husseinin said that these foreign trips may create headlines and photo ops, but they do little to improve the quality of storytelling, production, distribution, or revenue streams in Nollywood.”

He appealed to Guilds to rethink their priorities, adding, “it is workshops like this focused on skills, knowledge transfer, and networking that should be the real legacy of our guilds”.

Husseini, however, reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to supporting initiatives that elevate storytelling in Nollywood, promoting cultural diversity, and driving economic growth.