NFVCB gets permanent headquarters after 28 years

..hails Minister Musawa

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has expressed gratitude to the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa Esq., for assisting the board in acquiring a building for its permanent headquarters.

The board’s Director-General, Dr. Shuaibu Husseini, led the management team in paying a courtesy visit to the minister in Abuja on Tuesday.

Dr. Husseini thanked the minister for her support and recommendations, which led to the allocation of the property, confiscated since 2017, to the board. He noted that the board had been waiting for 28 years to acquire its own property and expressed hope that the ministry would support the renovation of the building through intervention funds.

“Thank you, Honourable Minister for your assistance and recommendations. EFCC has allocated the accommodation to us. It is one of those confiscated since 2017 or thereabout so we expect to do some renovations. We are happy because after twenty-eight years, we have finally acquired our own property under your watch.

“We also have enough space for the museum that we have always yearned for. We are committed to supporting the work that you do for the entire Renewed Hope agenda and we pledge our loyalty, support and commitment to work as directed and in line with our statutory obligations”.

The minister, in response, praised Dr. Husseini’s leadership and dedication to the board, describing him as passionate and exceptional. She expressed delight in the board’s milestone and looked forward to continued collaboration.

“I am happy for your doggedness and success in steering the National Film and Video Censors Board in the right direction. From the time that Mr. President appointed you, I must say that you’re exceptional, and a personification of ‘I am a Nigerian’. We are already making a huge difference with this new permanent headquarters that you have. I am proud of you and so happy to be in this journey with you because you will help me do my work and we will in turn help the president to do his work.”

The NFVCB plans to establish a museum within the new headquarters, which will provide a platform for showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. Dr. Husseini invited the minister to the board’s Digital Conference in November, further solidifying the partnership between the board and the ministry.