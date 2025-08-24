Netanyahu making Putin look like saint – Peter Oboh

The former British and Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in the Gaza war with Hamas is making President Vladimir Putin of Russia look like a saint in the conflict with Ukraine.

Recall that Israel rejected the findings of a UN-backed food security report on Friday, insisting that there was no famine in Gaza and that the findings were based on “Hamas lies”.

However, Peter Oboh told newsmen on Sunday that it is always wise to stop evil before that same evil gets too much and destroys everyone.

He said: “I am pleading with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to stop this war in Gaza now. Also, it is becoming genocide, and an atrocity that surpasses any other such incidence that has occurred in this generation.

“Innocent children are starving to death from Netanyahu’s actions, and war strategy. Children are becoming living skeletons, and no one seems capable of helping them. Their parents just watch in sorrow and helplessness.

“That Israeli citizens are protesting against Benjamin Netanyahu’s war strategy should say something about the inhuman occurrences in Gaza.”

“I know that Palestinians are not all saints,” Peter Oboh noted. “But the gospel truth is that Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu has made the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin to look like a great saint. It is high time we realised that there is a day of judgment by the Most High God. Even Mr. Netanyahu should know since he is a Zionist, because it is in the Jewish scripture as well.”