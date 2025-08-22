NESG, Gates Foundation dialogue urges stronger policy execution to enhance development

By Babajide Komolafe

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), in partnership with the Gates Foundation under the Nigerian Hamilton Project, convened the Kaduna edition of the Development as Attitude: A National Dialogue Series at Arewa House, Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna, yesterday.

The dialogue brought together thought leaders, policymakers, academics, and private sector stakeholders to reflect on the cultural, institutional, and attitudinal factors that drive national development.



The dialogue was anchored on the central thesis of Development as Attitude, a book authored by Prof. Osita Ogbu, Book Author & Co-Chair, NESG National Economic Advisory Council, who emphasized that development is not merely an economic process but a societal mindset shift. He stressed that sustainable growth requires values such as accountability, responsibility, and shared purpose among citizens, government, and institutions.

Reflecting on his decades of research and writing, Prof. Ogbu remarked:

“Professors are supposed to write, but sometimes you find that even professors are not concerned with welfare. On a more serious note, when I reflect on the work I did 30 years ago, I often ask myself if anything has really changed. Going through old files, I still see the same issues of misalignment and unemployment that I have been writing about all my life. Upon review, I realized that what was missing was a deeper understanding of how people themselves are getting into problems.”

In his welcome remarks, His Excellency, the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, ably represented by Mr. Lawal Al-Hassan Habib, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, noted that the message of the Hamilton Project strongly aligns with Kaduna State’s ongoing reforms in governance, fiscal responsibility, and inclusive growth. He emphasized that true progress extends beyond financial management and resource allocation, but rather depends on the values, attitudes, and actions of both leaders and citizens.

According to him, the Nigerian Hamilton Project serves as a bold reminder that the nation’s destiny is shaped by how Nigerians think, act, and pursue excellence collectively. He expressed confidence that the deliberations would inspire fresh ideas and reinforce Nigeria’s shared commitment to accountability, innovation, and resilience.

The Kaduna dialogue featured a distinguished panel of experts:

Dr. Habiba Lawal, a former Special Adviser to the President on Policy, emphasized that effective leadership requires the ability to build consensus among citizens while ensuring that resources are utilized effectively and equitably.

She added that true development goes beyond physical infrastructure and must include law-abiding, accountable, transparent, and honest leadership. She emphasized the need for courageous leaders willing to make tough but necessary decisions for the nation’s long-term good.

Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman, Chairman & CEO of SUSMAN and Associates, highlighted Nigeria’s achievement of 26 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, marked by peaceful government transitions, as a sign of progress. However, he lamented the absence of a genuine social contract between government and citizens, where governments provide security, education, healthcare, and other essentials in return for taxes and civic responsibility—observing that this understanding has been lost over time.

Prof. Maryam Abdu, Professor of Finance, Kaduna State University, emphasized that leadership must be a deliberate choice, guided by integrity, foresight, and structured plans. She warned that Nigeria cannot afford leaders without vision or accountability, noting that a deficit of integrity fuels corruption and undermines development.

ESV Ishaya Idi, President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, underscored the importance of effective leadership and well-adapted processes for national progress. He cautioned that without visionary leaders and a clear national plan, development efforts risk being poorly designed and ineffective.

Panelists and participants agreed that Nigeria’s development journey must be underpinned by a shift in collective mindset—from dependence to responsibility, from short-term fixes to long-term solutions, and from rhetoric to action. Discussions emphasized the importance of stronger policy execution, leadership accountability, grassroots citizen engagement, and deeper partnerships between academia, government, and the private sector.