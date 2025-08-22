NEMCEA 2025 set for landmark event

By Benjamin Njoku

The Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN) has announced the 4th edition of the Nigeria Electronic Media Content Exhibitions and Awards (NEMCEA), billed to hold from September 17 to 18, 2025. The two-day event will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, bringing together Nigeria’s top media professionals, content creators, broadcasters, and technology experts.

Briefing the press on the upcoming event during the week, EMCOAN President, Mr. Adeniji Omirin, said, “NEMCEA 2025 is set to be bigger, bolder, and more impactful than ever before. It has become the definitive platform for showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant electronic media landscape, fostering networking opportunities, and celebrating excellence in the industry.”

According to him, this year’s NEMCEA 2025 will feature engaging exhibitions, insightful panel sessions, invaluable networking opportunities, and their signature awards ceremony, celebrating outstanding contributions in the media and creative space.

Speaking further, Omirin cited the introduction of an “‘AI in Production’ masterclass” as the new addition to their programme, which will make this year’s NEMCEA more extraordinary. There will also be a Director-General Roundtable, a first-of-its-kind gathering that will bring together heads of regulatory bodies and key industry players to discuss policies and initiatives that will foster growth and innovation within the electronic media ecosystem.

The lead facilitator of the masterclass, Mr. John Orakwe, is an award-winning AI strategist and one of the world’s top AI educators, who has trained thousands of business leaders across several countries.

Themed “Sustainable Content Creation in a Fragmented Media Landscape,” NEMCEA 2025 will also explore vital topics such as audience engagement, building loyal communities, interactive experiences, cross-sector collaboration, monetization of African content, and emerging technology-driven storytelling and distribution.

Alayande Stephen T., Project Director of NEMCEA 2025, emphasized that, “In today’s fragmented media environment, sustainable content creation is a necessity. Join us to explore the massive opportunities this year’s event offers.” Alayande described this year’s NEMCEA as more than just an event, adding “it’s a statement about the resilience and potential of Nigeria’s media industry.”