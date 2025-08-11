NEMA distributes relief material to windstorm victims in A’Ibom

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) distributed relief items to windstorm victims in Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency of Akwa Ibom on Monday, under the Federal Government’s Special Intervention Programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed included: 300 bags of rice (25kg), 300 bags of garri (25kg) and 150 cartons of spaghetti.

Other items distributed are: 30 cartons each of vegetable oil, tomato paste, and seasoning cubes, as well as 30 bags of iodised salt.

In her remarks, Mrs Mmandu Aisueni, NEMA Head of Operations in Akwa Ibom sympathised with the victims for their loss.

Aisueni, represented by Mr Awoji Augustine, Assistant Chief Accountant in NEMA, urged the people to accept the offer from the federal government with gratitude.

She stated that the gesture aimed to provide immediate succour to the victims as they rebuild their lives after the devastating windstorm.

“It is with mixed emotions that we gather here today, saddened by the devastating impact of the recent windstorm, yet hopeful as we come together to provide much-needed relief to our brothers and sisters.

“The effects of the windstorm have been deeply felt in these communities, disrupting property and livelihoods, leaving many in urgent need.

“Today, we are distributing these relief items not just as a gesture of support but as a demonstration of our shared humanity and commitment to your recovery,” Aisueni said.

She further said that long-term recovery required collective efforts and that the agency would continue to work with stakeholders to ensure everyone’s safety in the area.

On his part, the member representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency, Rep. Unyime Idem, expressed profound gratitude to NEMA and the Federal Government for their prompt response.

Idem, represented by his Chief of Protocol, Mr Nsennam George, commended the agency’s consistent support for disaster victims in Akwa Ibom and beyond.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Grace Udosen, thanked the Federal Government and expressed delight over the gesture.

He said, “The relief items will go a long way in cushioning the effect of the disaster.”