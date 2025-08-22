NEMA directs high-risk floodplain residents to evacuate without delay

The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, has directed all field offices covering communities along the River Niger to step up advocacy and mobilisation efforts.

Umar’s directive is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

According to her, the directive is given following alerts of rising water levels in the upstream of the river in the Republic of Benin.

“Residents in Kebbi, Niger, and Kwara states, which share borders with Benin Republic, are particularly at risk and are advised to take necessary precautions.

”NEMA offices have been instructed to sensitise communities to remain vigilant and advise residents in high-risk flood plains to evacuate to safer, higher grounds,” she said.

The director-general urged state governments to strengthen their Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) and Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) in activating contingency plans and preparedness measures.

Umar reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to coordinated actions aimed at safeguarding lives and livelihoods along the River Niger.

”The agency is working to mitigate the potential impact of this year’s flooding and protect communities at risk,”she said.

The states most vulnerable to flooding are, Kebbi, Niger and Kwara, owing to their proximity to the Benin Republic and their location along the River Niger.

Residents in high-risk areas are advised to stay up-to-date with the latest information on flood warnings and evacuation instructions.

NAN reports that such states should have a plan in place in case of flooding, including evacuation routes and emergency contact numbers.

NAN also reports that states likely to be affected by flood have been advised to follow instructions from NEMA and local authorities to ensure safety