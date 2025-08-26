NELFUND issues guidelines for implementation of student loan

NELFUND Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr,

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has released guidelines for the administration of the Federal Government’s Student Loan Scheme in public tertiary institutions, setting out rules for eligibility, application, disbursement, and repayment.

According to a statement on Tuesday signed by Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director of Strategic Communications, applicants must be Nigerian citizens with valid admission into an eligible institution and provide their National Identification Number (NIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN), and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) details.

She noted that loan requests will be processed exclusively through the NELFUND online portal (www.nelf.gov.ng), with beneficiaries required to submit personal, academic, and KYC details. Approved loans will be paid directly to institutions to cover tuition and other charges, while optional upkeep allowances may be disbursed to students.

Furthermore, repayment will begin two years after completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or exemption, with 10 per cent of the beneficiary’s income remitted monthly, either through the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) system or self-employment models.

Institutions are required to verify applications within 20 working days, process refunds where necessary, and comply with reporting obligations. Breaches of these provisions may attract sanctions, including suspension from the scheme.

NELFUND also stressed its commitment to fairness, equity, and strict adherence to Nigeria’s Data Protection Act, 2023, in the handling of students’ information.

Speaking on the release, NELFUND Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, said the initiative was not just about providing loans, but also about breaking financial barriers to education and fostering socio-economic growth.

“These guidelines provide the roadmap for institutions and students to access the scheme transparently and effectively,” he said.