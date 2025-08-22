NEDC’s e-mobility plan a game-changer for North-East – Group

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The North East Youth Council has hailed the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for launching its e-mobility project, describing it as a transformative initiative that will modernise the region’s transport system and tackle environmental concerns.

The project, which involves the introduction of electric buses, taxis, and tricycles, is designed to ease transportation challenges, cut fuel dependence, and provide affordable, eco-friendly travel options across the six states of the North-East.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ahmed Isa Azare, the Youth Council commended the NEDC for its forward-looking approach and recalled the Commission’s swift interventions during emergencies, especially the devastating floods that hit northern Bauchi last year.

“The NEDC’s presence in vulnerable communities during and after the floods helped avert a major humanitarian crisis. This reaffirms the agency’s role as a key driver of development and recovery in the North-East,” Azare said.

Since its establishment by the National Assembly in 2017, and under the leadership of Managing Director Mohammed Goni Alkali, the NEDC has rolled out a range of programmes. These include the construction of housing units for displaced persons, rehabilitation of schools and health centres, distribution of agricultural inputs, and ICT training for young people.

The e-mobility project, which has already taken off in Maiduguri, is the latest of such efforts aimed at improving livelihoods and strengthening resilience in the post-insurgency era.

“The integration of clean energy solutions into everyday life will further strengthen economic resilience in the post-insurgency era. This is a bold step towards modernising the region’s transport system while addressing environmental concerns,” the Youth Council stated.

The group noted that the initiative is particularly significant in the wake of the recent fuel subsidy removal, as it offers cheaper and more sustainable commuting options for residents.

It also urged the NEDC to maintain strong engagement in rural areas where access to basic services remains limited, while calling on other agencies to emulate its hands-on approach to both emergency relief and long-term development.

“We encourage other agencies to learn from the NEDC’s innovative and effective strategies. Their work is a testament to what can be achieved with dedication and a clear vision for the future,” the statement added.