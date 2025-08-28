NEC endorses renewed hope economic plan

VP Shettima

The National Economic Council (NEC), on Thursday, endorsed the framework for the Renewed Hope Development Plan (2026–2030).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plan is aimed at consolidating Nigeria’s reform agenda and actualising the one trillion dollar economy target of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the 151st meeting of the Council, presided over by the Vice-President Kashim Shettima, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The council commended the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for kickstarting the process and also urged the effective participation of all states and stakeholders to ensure inclusivity and accelerated growth.

The Chairman of the Council, Vice-President Shettima, said the new national development plan will build on existing policies, deepen continuity, and align Nigeria’s growth trajectory with the long-term goals of Nigeria Agenda 2050.

He described the transition as critical to sustaining the country’s economic trajectory and consolidating the administration’s ongoing reforms.

“Another major consideration today is the expiration of the National Development Plan 2021–2025 and the preparation of its successor, the Renewed Hope Plan 2026–2030.

” This, to us, is no ordinary transition. It is the bridge between lessons learnt and ambitions pursued.

” The Renewed Hope Plan will consolidate ongoing reforms, deepen policy continuity, and align our medium-term strategies with the long-term horizon of Nigeria Agenda 2050. It’s a practical roadmap towards a one trillion economy by 2030,” he said.

The Vice-President emphasised that the plan will be participatory rather than top-down, engaging multiple tiers of government, civil society, and private actors.

“What is even more crucial is that this plan will not be drawn from the ivory towers of Abuja alone. It will be participatory.

”We are going to keep on engaging state governments, local governments, the organised private sector, civil society, labour, youth, and traditional institutions, and the conversation begins here today,” he noted.

Shettima also announced that the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has scaled up local production of solar-powered irrigation pumps to reduce energy costs for farmers and expand dry-season cultivation.

” This is the story of the nation’s refusal to be hostage to petrol-powered systems. This is an intervention to lower farmers’ energy costs, expand dry-season farming, and reinforce food security,” he said.

Shettima urged members to maintain the Council’s focus on translating policies into real outcomes for citizens.

“Distinguished colleagues, you have made sure that this Council is not a stage for applause.

” You are the reason it is a workshop for solutions. Let this 151st meeting echo as a continuation of our covenant.

“Let it be remembered not only for the issues tabled but for the resolve shown. Let it move from chamber to community, from rhetoric to result,” he said.

NAN reports that the plan 2026–2030 will serve as a bridge between current reform momentum and the long-term aspirations of Nigeria Agenda 2050.

It is envisaged that the preparation of the new plan will effectively commence in the month of September, 2025, so that it can be completed on time for Mr President to launch it before the end of the year.

It will enable the Federal, State and Local Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that their programmes and projects captured in the Plan are used for the preparation of the 2026 annual budget. (NAN)