NDLEA secures final forfeiture of multi-billion naira hotel, other assets

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured the final forfeiture of a multi-billion-naira 80-room hotel and lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos, linked to an illicit drug trafficking cartel, along with other assets.

The Director of Media and Advocacy at NDELA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, stated this in a press release on Tuesday in Abuja.

Babafemi described the success as another high-impact breakthrough in the agency’s ongoing war against illicit drug trafficking across Nigeria.

He said that the 80-room hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, was used as a cover for distributing illicit substances and was raided between April 25 and April 26, by NDLEA operatives.

He added that the operatives of the NDLEA, after hours of combing the rooms, recovered 589 bags of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis.

According to him, this is worth a total of 417.3 kilograms, which is worth N1.042 billion in street value.

“The landed property situated at No. 16 Waziri Ibrahim St. off Elsie Femi Pearse Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, was forfeited along with other items.

“Items include a Toyota Sienna vehicle marked KJA 79 HJ, a Volkswagen delivery van numbered AAA 525 JE, KIA Ceranto car with plate number BDG 860 GQ, a black-coloured Land Cruiser Prado with plate number AKD 472 DZ

“Red Colour Grand Caravan Dodge with plate number APP 847 YF, white coloured-Mazda Bus marked KTU 241 AAA, Mercedes Benz Truck with registration number ASB 500 XY

“Gold Colour Toyota Corolla Car with registration number EKY 295 JT, Ash coloured Sienna Mini Bus, 84 Television Sets, 70 Air conditioners and 13 New fridges, “he said.

Babafemi stated that the final forfeiture orders were issued on July 18 by Justice Ibrahim Ahmad Kala, following the motion number FHC/L/MISC/447/2025 filed by the NDLEA.

Reacting to the forfeiture court judgments, NDELA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa(Rtd), commended the people who handled the various cases.

Marwa also commended the judiciary for delivering swift judgments that reinforced the deterrent impact of the NDLEA’s efforts

“Nothing serves the cause of justice more than when the criminals are made to forfeit all they have acquired through the proceeds of their illicit drug trade.

“We’re happy with this kind of judicial pronouncements, which will not only encourage our men to do more but will have long-lasting impact on our drug control efforts,” he said.

Vanguard News