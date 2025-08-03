NDLEA intercept’s cocaine, tramadol consignments at Lagos Airport

…Nabs Dispatch Riders Distributing Illicit Drugs in Abuja; Businesswoman Behind Cocaine in Lipsticks

…Recovers Opioids in Footwears at Maiduguri Airport

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency disclosed on Sunday that it’s operatives intercepted consignments of cocaine and tramadol 225mg concealed in 71 vehicle side mirrors being sent to Libreville, Gabon through the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos, with three suspects linked to the cargo already arrested in follow-up operations.

The agency said the first batch of the consignment consisting 57,420 pills of tramadol 225mg and 57 pellets of Cocaine weighing 1.60kg were intercepted in a cargo going to Gabon on Air Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday 19th July 2025.

“A popular cargo agent Ihekweme Osinachi Benedict handling the shipment was immediately arrested, after which further investigation led to the arrest of another suspect Uzochukwu Godspower Chukwurah on Sunday 20th July.

“Eleven parcels of cocaine with a total weight of 1 kg were later recovered from four additional side mirrors being prepared for export found in the home of Uzochukwu on Monday 21st July, bringing the total number of parcels of cocaine to 68 weighing 2.60 kilograms.

Also, NDLEA said “operatives on Friday 1st August arrested a businesswoman Mrs. Nwafor Roseann Nneka at her shop within the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, Lagos following the interception of 100 grams of cocaine and 300 grams of phenacetine, a cutting agent, concealed in ladies’ lipsticks going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, through the export shed of the Lagos airport on 10th July 2025.

“Two cargo agents linked to the shipment were earlier arrested before the eventual arrest of Nneka who runs the criminal trade as a family business with her husband Remigus Nwafor, currently on the run. In her statement, Mrs. Nwafor admitted she bought the lipsticks used to conceal the illicit drugs while her husband handled the actual concealment.

“In Abuja, NDLEA operatives conducting intelligence-led stop and search operations in Gwarimpa, Jahi, and Galadimawa areas of the FCT on Wednesday 30th July arrested three dispatch riders: Sabo Sule, 24; Samuel Nnamdi, 28; and Idris Jibrin, 28, for distributing illicit substances around the city.

“A total of 149.8 grams of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis were recovered from them.

“Two other suspects: Aliyu Abubakar, 25; and Adekunle Agbabiaka, 30, were arrested along Abaji-Gwagwalada expressway with 91.1kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, on Saturday 2nd August.

“In Lagos, NDLEA officers acting on intelligence on Saturday 2nd August arrested Joseph Michael with 3.3 kilograms of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis in Mushin while Ibrahim Sulaiman was nabbed in Iwaya area of Yaba with 16.5 litres of skuchies on Friday 1st August.

In Benue State, 100,000 pills of tramadol capsules were seized from a suspect, Hussein Yusuf, 37, at an NDLEA checkpoint along Vandeikya-Ogoja road on Friday 1st August.

Operatives in Edo state in Friday August 1st 2025 raided a warehouse in Ekpoma where a suspect William Alabi, 44, was arrested and 233.5kg skunk recovered.

In Borno state, NDLEA operatives at the arrival hall of the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport (MBIAM) Maiduguri on Friday 1st August intercepted a consignment of 160 pills of tramadol concealed in footwears by a 38-year-old passenger, Umar Aminu who was promptly arrested.

In Ogun State, NDLEA operatives on Friday 1st August raided the Oja Odan area and arrested a female suspect, Yahaya Aminat Seyi, with 7, 218 pills of opioids mainly tramadol

In Oyo State operatives nabbed Oladeji Saka, 54, with 77.5 kilograms of skunk at Asanike, Ibadan, just as another suspect Benson Izah, 40, was arrested in Abraka, Delta state with 12.5kg skunk, 1kg tramadol and 14.4litres of codeine.

In Bayelsa state, NDLEA officers on Friday 1st August arrested 52-year-old Chief Emeka Opara and Onuoha Chidinma, 25, along Tantua road, Amassoma where a total of 41,705 tramadol capsules, among other assorted opioids were recovered from their shop and residence, while a suspect Bashir Gambo, 30, was nabbed at Yar Yasa town, Tudun Wada LGA, Kano state, with 61kg skunk.

Two suspects: Kabiru Ayinde, 40; and Roqeeb Adekanmbi, 25, were on Monday 28th July arrested at Ile-Ogbo area of Iwo town, Osun state, where 90kg skunk, 36.3grams of methamphetamine, a Toyota bus marked SMK 755 YF and ₦228,200.00 cash exhibit were recovered from them.

Furthermore, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Ciroma Ibrahim Islamiyya School, Potiskum, Yobe; Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies, Wamakko, Sokoto; and metro drivers of Borno Express Transport Services, Maiduguri, Borno state.

Others were worshippers at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Abakpa Nike, Enugu state, while the Osun State command of NDLEA paid a WADA advocacy visit to Oluwo of Iwo land, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abdurasheed Adewale Akanbi.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) commended the officers and men of the MMIA, MBIAM, FCT, Lagos, Edo, Oyo, Delta, Bayelsa, Benue, Kano and Osun Commands for the arrests, seizures and their dexterity,

He enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the Agency.