NDLEA arrests drug Kingpin after 3-year manhunt, intercepts N7.8bn opioids in Rivers

…Destroys 48,750kg Cannabis Nationwide

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a notorious drug kingpin, Sunday Ibigide, in Delta State—three years after he went into hiding. The 36-year-old suspect was nabbed while attempting to distribute 250 blocks of cannabis (skunk) weighing 138 kilograms, using his distribution bus.

According to NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, Ibigide had been on the run since March 19, 2022, when he was linked to a seizure of 24.137kg of cannabis and 10 grams of molly. He was eventually apprehended on August 10, 2025, along with an accomplice, Clement Osuya (27).

In a separate operation, NDLEA agents, supported by the military and local vigilantes, raided three cannabis farms in Enugu Ezike, Enugu State. The operation led to the destruction of 37,500kg of cannabis grown across 15 hectares and the arrest of six suspects. An additional 74.5kg was recovered for prosecution.

Still in Enugu, patrol officers on August 16 intercepted 20,700 pills of tramadol and cocodamol from one Emmanuel Ayogu (53) and arrested two others—Nsubechukwu Achidde (24) and Osiaja Frank (41)—with 27.6kg of skunk at New Market.

In Lagos, operatives arrested a mother and son duo, Muyibat Mumuni (52) and Faruk Mumuni (25), with 298 blocks of “Ghana Loud” cannabis weighing 149kg at Mushin on August 13. Another suspect, Emmanuel Samuel, was caught in Ajah, Lekki, with 8.5kg of Canadian Loud.

In one of the largest interceptions this year, NDLEA at Onne Port, Rivers State, recovered 875,000 bottles of codeine syrup (worth over ₦6.1 billion) and 3.5 million pills of tramadol and benzhexol (valued at ₦1.7 billion) during a joint examination of five containers with Customs and other security agencies on August 13 and 14.

Other major operations included:

Edo State: 432kg of cannabis recovered along Warake–Auchi Road, and 130kg seized in Sobe, Owan West LGA.

Kano State: Two suspects—Tahiru Manga (25) and Ibrahim Audu (47)—caught with 92kg of cannabis on Zaria–Kano Road.

Gombe State: 128,000 tramadol capsules seized from Sani Mohammed (32) on August 11.

Kogi State: 337,800 tramadol capsules recovered from a commercial bus driven by Sulaiman Oyedokun (47).

Taraba State: 11,250kg of cannabis destroyed in Tanmiya forest on August 12; 29,840 tramadol capsules seized in Wukari.

Kaduna State: Four suspects arrested with 22,640 tramadol/rohypnol pills and 111.1kg of cannabis.

Lagos–Badagry Highway: 4,320 ampoules of ketamine injection intercepted on August 11, with one suspect, Akeem Adegun, arrested.

Meanwhile, the agency intensified its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign through outreach to traditional rulers, including former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Emir of Borgu, Emir of Lafia, and Shehu of Borno.

NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised operatives across Delta, Rivers, Enugu, Lagos, Kogi, Kano, Edo, Gombe, Taraba, Kaduna, and Seme Commands for their commitment. He urged continued vigilance and adherence to the agency’s balanced approach to drug control.