NDDC reaffirms commitment to youth devt

By Jimitota Onoyume

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has reaffirmed its commitment to youth development.

Executive Director of Finance in the commission , Mrs Josephine Ejereye gave the assurance at a programme organized by the commission in Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North-East local government area of Delta State , to mark the 2025 International Youth Day Celebration.

She said the commission would continue to create opportunities for youths to develop their positive capacities, adding that the Youth Day celebration was aimed at “advancing multilateral cooperation through technology and partnership. “

Also speaking, United Nations Peace Ambassador and Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Talent Development, Amb. Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole lauded the board of the commission led by Mr Chiedu Ebie for positive steps taken to add value to the region, describing the current leadership as “a truly interventionist body delivering quality, people-oriented, and immensely important infrastructure across the region.” He called on young people to embrace digital skills as tools for problem-solving and regional growth.

Ogheneyole said in this era of digitalization, youths should acquire ICT knowledge , adding that “artificial intelligence, data science, coding, audiovisual design, UI/UX, and digital marketing” were among skills in high demand .

He commended the commission for also investing in human capital development.

“The Silicon Valley did not grow into an over a trillion-dollar industrial ecosystem because of great ideas alone. Its major driving force was conscious investment in youth ideas through grants, sponsorship deals, and venture capital. If the NDDC and other stakeholders can intentionally invest in the dreams of young people carrying laptops around with big visions, the Niger Delta will reap the benefits of job creation, improved GDP, and capital market growth,” he said.

“As a youth of Niger Delta, I am pledging to volunteer, to work with the NDDC to develop a realistic initiative to drive this process. Let us become the change we want to see,” he said.

In his presentation titled “Youth as Frontiers of Positive Change in the Niger Delta” , the Executive Director of the Centre for Core Values, Leadership and Orientation, Abuja, Barrister. Eugene Uzum, described Niger Delta youths as critical drivers of sustainable development, explaining that the youth population in the state could stimulate massive growth if given the right opportunities.

Uzum, a former Director-General of the Delta State Orientation Bureau, said with proper support young people could transform the region.

He urged youths to take personal responsibility for their progress.

“Going far in life is not determined by where you start from. Life is actually what you put into it “, he said.