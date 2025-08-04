Ndace reaffirms commitment to reposition VON as globally respected broadcaster

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Baba Ndace, mnipr, has reiterated his administration’s dedication to repositioning the national broadcaster into a pan-African and globally respected media institution.

He made this known while receiving the newly elected leadership of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union (RATTAWU), led by its National President, Comrade Prince Emeka Kalu, during a courtesy visit to VON headquarters in Abuja.

Ndace emphasised that his administration is focused on driving institutional reform, digital transformation, and operational excellence, with the goal of establishing VON as a true instrument of national power and international influence.

Welcoming the union executives, the Director General praised their emergence through a 20-hour democratic process during the Seventh Quadrennial National Delegates Conference held in Gombe. He described their victory as a testament to the strength of organised labour and its role in transforming public service.

Mallam Ndace highlighted key milestones under his leadership, noting that VON is on a path of institutional renewal. He said the organisation is being repositioned into a pan-African and globally respected broadcaster, focused on operational excellence, digital transformation, and international relevance.

With the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, FNIPR, VON is restoring its long-dormant 250KW Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) transmitter, which will enable a return to shortwave broadcasting for the first time in over a decade. Once operational, VON will reach audiences across Africa and beyond.

He also recalled the successful hosting of the first staff retreat in more than ten years, describing it as a moment of strategic reflection and a turning point in staff engagement. The retreat led to the signing of performance bonds with directors and featured professional development sessions, including training on artificial intelligence, corporate risk management, and content innovation.

On international partnerships, he cited renewed collaborations with broadcast organisations in China, Tanzania, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Côte d’Ivoire. These alliances, he said, are vital in repositioning VON as a bridge between Africa and the world. He also referenced recent discussions with the Chinese Embassy to support Mandarin-language broadcasting as part of VON’s multilingual expansion.

Ndace further noted the establishment of partnerships with institutions such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), NIGCOMSAT, Galaxy Backbone, and Globacom. These collaborations, he said, are driving digital growth, enhancing staff capacity, and boosting operational efficiency.

He assured the union leaders that his administration prioritises staff welfare, including the regular payment of the thirteenth-month salary. Describing staff as VON’s greatest asset, he stressed that all ongoing reforms are rooted in civil service rules and aimed at delivering measurable results.

Addressing recent staff redeployments, the DG clarified that the exercise was an administrative step to reposition the service following the Voice of Nigeria Management Retreat in 2024. He said many staff members had welcomed the redeployments with a renewed sense of duty, noting that while reforms may be challenging, they are necessary for lasting progress.

Speaking on unionism, he called for responsible and constructive engagement, urging RATTAWU to partner with management in ways that protect workers’ rights while enabling innovation, restructuring, and performance-based governance.

Ndace reaffirmed VON’s alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the strategic direction of the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris. He pledged that VON would continue to strengthen its platforms, expand partnerships, and invest in its people in pursuit of national interest.

He commended Comrade Kalu for his service in the media industry, particularly at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, and expressed confidence that under his leadership, RATTAWU would be a credible partner in VON’s ongoing reforms.

The DG emphasised his strategic focus on People, Platform, and Partnership. He expressed confidence that with shared purpose and responsible leadership, the Voice of Nigeria will rise to become a world-class public broadcaster that the nation can be proud of.

In his response, the National President of RATTAWU, Comrade Prince Emeka Kalu, commended the Director General for his visionary leadership and transformative strides at the Voice of Nigeria.

He expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed the union’s unwavering support for VON’s reforms, pledging continued collaboration in advancing staff welfare, professional excellence, and national development.

