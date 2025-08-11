NCS seizes goods worth N33.9m in Adamawa, Taraba – Comptroller

The Adamawa and Taraba Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has, in three-week operations, recorded 28 seizures worth N33.99 million in Duty Paid Value (DPV).

The Area Comptroller, Mr Garba Bashir, made this known at a news conference on Monday in Yola.

Bashir also handed over 2,475 litres of Dichloromethane, popularly known as “suck and die,” to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for destruction.

The comptroller assured that the command would remain committed to tackling smuggling through coordinated border management and the deployment of technology.

“We are fully committed to building on this success through coordinated border management and leveraging technology.

He said the seizures were made at various smuggling flashpoints between Adamawa and Taraba.

Bashir listed 36,435 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), packed in 1,194 jerry cans, among the intercepted goods.

“Two drums of PMS, as well as 115 jerry cans of AGO of different capacities, allegedly meant to be smuggled out of the country,” he said.

The comptroller stated that the items were seized at the Likitatba-Gembu, Mubi-Sahuda, Malabu-Belel, Girei-Wuro Bokki, Ganye-Toungo, and Damare/Gurin-Fufore axes.

According to him, the seizures are part of the command’s efforts to implement government fiscal policies and reinforce border security.

“The primary driver of our anti-smuggling campaign is to reinforce national security at our borders and safeguard domestic industries.

“This is to prevent the influx of goods harmful to our health, the economy and border security.

“This could also be achieved by disallowing the smugglers from having fresh air and truncating their supply chains within the confines of the law,” he said.

Bashir stated that petroleum products would also be auctioned to the public in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and the NCS Act, 2023, with the proceeds remitted to the Federation Account.

The comptroller warned smugglers and economic saboteurs against attacking Customs personnel.

“This fight is against illicit traders and economic saboteurs.

“Genuine traders and petroleum marketers have nothing to fear, we will continue to facilitate legitimate trade and protect law-abiding stakeholders,” he said.

Bashir, however, commended the sister agencies and the Customs units for their support and collaboration in intelligence sharing, saying it is vital to safeguarding national security and economic stability.

