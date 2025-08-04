NCDMB reiterates commitment to making Nigerian Local Content world-class

…As 14 Young Nigerians Begin 12-Month Oil and Gas Training

By Daniel Abia

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reaffirmed its commitment to positioning Nigerian local content as a global benchmark, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

This assurance was given during the kickoff ceremony of the Trelleborg Export 6 and Accessories Training for Egina FPSO, organised for 14 young Nigerians by TotalEnergies and Fairtex Group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said the Board views human capital development not just as policy, but as a strategic pillar of its 10-year roadmap to elevate Nigeria as a global model in local content.

Ogbe, represented by the Board’s Supervisor for Human Capital Development, Samuel Joseph, declared:

“We will not relent in the pursuit of excellence and will not stop until our mandate to make Nigerian content the best in the world is fully realized.”

He urged the 14 selected trainees to regard their inclusion in the programme as a vote of confidence in their potential to shape Nigeria’s energy future.

“This is a privilege, and with it comes great responsibility,” Ogbe said. “Brace up for the challenges ahead. You will be equipped with essential technical skills, work ethics, discipline, and the industry orientation required to thrive in the dynamic oil and gas sector.”

He encouraged them to approach the opportunity with curiosity, seriousness, and intentionality toward learning and growth.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Iniette Jacobs, who represented the Fairtex Group, said the year-long training would provide the trainees with the critical knowledge and skills needed to make meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

In his response on behalf of the trainees, Jackson Abraham, a computer engineer, expressed gratitude to TotalEnergies and Fairtex Group for initiating the programme and to the NCDMB for its oversight. He noted that the Trelleborg hose training would empower them to contribute significantly to their families and the nation.

The training is part of ongoing efforts to deepen Nigerian participation and expertise in high-value segments of the oil and gas sector.