NCC moves to protect telecom infrastructure, avert strike

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Executive Order on Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), which designates telecommunications facilities as vital national assets requiring robust protection.

In a statement issued Wednesday night by the NCC’s Head of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, the Commission announced that a planned strike by the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) had been suspended following successful mediation efforts led by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), in collaboration with the Commission.

The proposed industrial action, if carried out, would have disrupted diesel supply to telecom sites across the country — potentially crippling the ability of network operators to power their generators and maintain consistent connectivity.

The ONSA, under the leadership of National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, engaged in talks with NOGASA’s leadership, with the NCC offering technical and regulatory insights to emphasize the potential impact of service disruption on national security, economic stability, and daily life.

“Telecommunications infrastructure is the backbone of our connectivity and digital economy,” Ribadu said. “Any disruption — whether through vandalism, accidental damage, theft, denial of access to maintenance teams, or interruptions in the supply of essential operational materials — has far-reaching consequences.”

Commenting on the development, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said the Commission remains committed to enforcing strict technical standards for telecom infrastructure deployment and maintenance, while fostering collaboration with stakeholders to raise awareness on the importance of infrastructure protection.

“We also recognise mediation as an effective tool for building consensus,” Maida noted. “This resolution highlights the value of dialogue in preventing avoidable service interruptions. We urge all Nigerians to treat telecom infrastructure as a shared national asset — essential for communication, business, healthcare, education, and participation in the global digital economy.”

The NCC expressed gratitude to the ONSA for its leadership and reaffirmed its dedication to working with security agencies, industry stakeholders, and the public to keep the nation’s telecom infrastructure secure, resilient, and reliable.