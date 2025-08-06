NCC leads industry leaders to Lagos for Critical National Infrastructure protection

Nigerian Communications Commission

By Prince Osuagwu

Protection of telecom infrastructure in Nigeria has been a recurring discussion on the road to the country’s digital economy pursuit.

The concern is that no economy develops with its critical infrastructure such as that of telecom and power, among others, constantly abused and mindlessly vandalised.

To show how important the issue is, the federal government had recently taken a few steps towards addressing it. In July 2024, President Bola Tinubu signed the ‘Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order, 2024’, which designates telecom infrastructure as critical national assets.

This order makes it an offense to willfully damage telecom assets, such as telcom towers, switch stations, and fiber optic cables.

The order also directs security agencies to provide special protection to telecom infrastructure.

In addition to government efforts, telecom operators have also taken steps to protect their infrastructure. For instance, the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has established an Industry Working Group to address the challenge of infrastructure vandalism.

The working group aims to tackle issues such as vandalization and theft, fibre cuts, arbitrary shutdowns, and access denial.

However, despite all these efforts, telecom infrastructure continues to be targeted by vandals and some unscrupulous government agencies.

But, this time around, all industry stakeholders are taking a bold step towards a robust conversation which outcome is supposed to provide government with detailed steps towards resolving the issue once and for all.

At the auspices of the Nigerian Information Technology Reporters Association of Nigeria NITRA in collaboration with the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria ALTON, both public and private organisations whose services are dependent on strong telecom services, are converging in Lagos tomorrow, to discuss the matter.

Industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Tower facility managers, IHS Towers, Digital Realty, and Telecom Company, 9mobile are among top players set to headline the event tagged CNII & Telecom Sustainability Conference 2025.

The focus of the conference will be to evaluate how the “Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure, CNII, Order, signed into law in June 2024 as an extension of Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act, 2015 has fared in terms of implementation.

With the theme: “Telecoms Industry Sustainability and the CNII Act: Way Forward,” the organisers boast of having assembled best brains in the industry to x-ray developments and come up with possible solutions to the pain points around vandalisation of telecom facilities.

Other critical questions to be addressed at the conference include how to ensure full and effective implementation of the CNII Order; specific roles of federal and state governments, telecom operators, regulators, and consumers.

NITRA Chairman, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, said Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, and President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, Engr. Tony Emoekpere, will be the keynoters.

According to him: “This industry-driven gathering will offer a crucial opportunity to assess the current state of CNII implementation and refine strategies to ensure Nigeria’s telecoms sector remains resilient and sustainable.

“There will be insightful sessions from IHS Towers on Nigeria’s telecom infrastructure landscape and from other key stakeholders including Digital Realty and 9mobile.

“A robust panel discussion on stakeholders’ role expectations and practical strategies for implementing the CNII Order, featuring representatives from the NSCDC, Peace Corps Nigeria, operators, regulators, and consumer groups.”

Others include how to collaborate to improve public awareness and strengthen infrastructure protection.