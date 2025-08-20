NBA writes AGF, demands release of Osun LG funds

The Nigerian Bar Association logo.

…Threatens legal action against FG

…Osun Obas seek Tinubu’s intervention

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— THE Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to immediately release statutory allocations due to local government councils in Osun State, describing the continued withholding of the funds as unconstitutional, illegal, and a dangerous affront to judicial pronouncements.

This came as traditional rulers in Osun State, under the aegis of Council of Obas, yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and resolve the non-release of local government council funds.

Recall that the council secretariats have been shut since February this year following a battle for control between elected officials of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leading to the non-release of council allocations.

The NBA, in a strongly worded letter to the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, urged the Federal Government to respect the rule of law and refrain from setting what it termed a “dangerous precedent” that weakens confidence in democratic institutions.

The Association, in the letter jointly signed by its Presiden and General Secretary, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, and Mobolaji Ojibara, respectively, expressed concern over unrefuted reports that allocations from the Federation Account meant for Osun councils have been withheld since February 2025.

The NBA said there was “no legal justification” for the action, warning that “it cannot but constitute clear impunity were it to be true that funds meant for the LGAs are currently being seized or withheld.”

The body recalled that a series of court judgments had already clarified the legal status of local government leadership in Osun State. It noted that while the October 15, 2022 elections produced All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmen and councillors, subsequent judgments of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, nullified their elections.

It stressed that these PDP officials were “the only valid and legitimate officials” entitled to occupy council offices and, by extension, receive statutory allocations.

“It is the considered view of the NBA, supported by the correct interpretation of the relevant judgments of the Court of Appeal, that the only valid and legitimate officials who can legally occupy the elective offices in the LGAs in Osun State are those of the PDP. They are, therefore, legitimately entitled to the release of the funds meant for their respective councils,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in Osun State, after a meeting at the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife, urged the President to look into the situation as a matter of “urgent public importance.”

The monarchs, in a statement by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said: “As purely apolitical fathers of the land, we are not interested in politics, individual differences, or whatever could be responsible for the seizure of the local government allocations. Our interest is to see a working society and functional local government for the benefit of all, especially the vulnerable individuals across our communities.

“It is an open secret that the traditional institution across the country is being upheld through the five percent deductions from the Local Government allocation, and when this is not available, it will be almost impossible for us to serve our people adequately.

“It amazes us daily to see secretariats have suddenly become inactive because the allocations meant for their smooth running have been withheld for several months, over issues that have nothing to do with the common people currently suffering the brunt.

“It is on this note that we call on President Bola Tinubu to intervene as the father of the nation. We will be glad if Mr. President can hear the cries of common community dwellers across our farmlands and villages, suffering hugely from the total deactivation of local government activities for several months.”

“Either political or judicial, we wish to implore Mr President that resolving the crisis will benefit Osun State greatly, especially her rural communities and also reenergize the traditional institution across the land to continue to complement the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government in the prompt delivery of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

“Sequel to Mr President’s efforts towards assigning constitutional roles to traditional rulers across the country in an attempt to foster rural development and civil engagement, we are confident in his ability to resolve whatever might have been responsible for the blockade of Osun State local government allocations.”