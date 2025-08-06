NBA Ondo branch marks 2025 Law Week

The Nigerian Bar Association logo.

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo City will be playing host to a galaxy of legal minds, industry icons, government officials and indeed the general public from the 8th to the 13th of August, 2025, as the Nigerian Bar Association NBA, Ondo Branch, will be having its 2025 Bar Week.

The Publicity Secretary, NBA Ondo Branch, Oluwatobiloba Adeyeri Esq, in a statement said the bar week is a “season dedicated to honouring brilliance, resilience and camaraderie within the bar, and of course, some well-deserved fun.”

Adeyeri said that ” the Bar Week, themed “Dying Embers of Professional Ethics: Blunted Sword of the Gate Keepers,” will feature religious worship, an “ethical Football Game” between the NMA Ondo State and NBA Ondo State,

The week will equally feature a Walk/Visit to the Osemawe-in-Council and lectures/awards to discuss relevant topical issues like legal technology, professional ethics, arbitration and mediation, human rights, national security and criminal prosecution among many others.

He added that “With more than a dozen Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Justices of the Superior Courts of Records, High ranking professionals and Federal Government Appointees, Royalties and a sea of noble men of the Bar expected at the lectures/award, lawyers who participate virtually or attend physically will earn “CPD points as part of the NBA Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme with an over-subsidized, affordable fee for value.”

The Chairman, Chairman, Law Week Planning Committee,Remigius Akinbinu Esq in an interaction with journalists said an array of resource persons are to speak on contemporary national and global issues which in turn will be exposed to distinguished discussants for different insights and perspectives.

Akinbinu added that some well meaning Nigerians from across professions, business and society at large are also to be honoured at the event.