NBA honours lkubese for his humanitarian services

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ondo City Bar, has honoured the Medical Director of Sckye Hospitals Ltd and former presidential presidential aspirant Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, with the Platinum award for his dedication to the betterment of humanity.

This took place during the associations 2025 Law Week Dinner and Awards Night, held at Ondo City.

The 2025 Law Week which held from 8th to 13th August had its theme as “Dying Embers of Professional ethics: Blunted Sword Of The Gate Keepers”, under the distinguished chairmanship of Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

Prof Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN, who was the keynote speaker.

The chairman of the Law Week Planning Committee, Remigius Akinbinu Esq was lauded for working with his dedicated team of lawyers to put up a successful outing.

Recall that in 2002, Dr Ikubese established Sckyé hospitals ltd in Akure and has been using the facility to bless so many people ever since.

The facility which started as a solo practice, has since grown into a multi-specialist center.

His hospital offers free antenatal services to pregnant women, including free registration, free blood and urine tests, free ultrasound scans, free drugs, free specialist consultations, free vaginal deliveries and free caesarean section surgeries for higher order multiple gestations.

Each higher order multiple birth baby is also placed on a monthly support allowance of ten thousand naira for a period of one year.

A family that delivers a set of triplets thus gets to receive the sum of thirty thousand naira monthly for a year.

Several families have benefited from this gesture and many more are currently benefiting from it.

Ikubese is also known to have written off the bills of several indigent patients who could not afford the cost of medicare in his facility.

This uncommon act of charity has won him recognition and several awards from various institutions and organizations.

The dinner and awards night was attended by important dignitaries from far and near, including the Attorney General of Edo state, Rt Hon Samson Osagie. .

Chairman of NBA Ondo branch, Henry Akingbesote Esq appreciated all the dignitaries that contributed to the success of the 2025 Law Week, including Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, who sponsored the friendly football match tagged “the ethical football game”, between the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

The match which recorded NMA taking the lead with a goal, saw NBA equalized within the last few minutes putting the game at 1-1 draw.

Akingbesote urged lawyers to continue to protect the dignity of the legal profession as a prelude to building a just society.

Other awardees at the event include Mrs. Abimbola Akeredolu SAN, former Attorney General of Ogun state, Seyilayo Ojo, SAN, Mrs. Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya (SAN designate), Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo SAN, Chief Ayo Akintunde SAN (Bamofin of Ondo Kingdom), Dr. Mrs. Stella Adegbehingbe (former Chairman NMA, Ondo State), Patricia Adjahore (Mrs), Ondo City Bar, Thompson Akinyemi Esq (Ondo City Bar) and Remigius Akinbinu Esq. (Ondo City Bar).