Navy jails officer over sexual relationship with colleague’s wife

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has dismissed a serving officer (a Lieutenant), over charges of a “scandalous” sexual relationship with the wife of a colleague.

The Lieutenant is also to serve three years’ imprisonment for the same offence.

Sources confirmed that the dismissal from the Navy and punishment of three years imprisonment were awarded to the officer following the confirmation of the outcome of a Special Court Martial (SCM) by Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

“The SCM, at the conclusion of its proceedings, found the dismissed Officer guilty as charged, hence the sentence of three years imprisonment and Dismissal from the Nigerian Navy which took effect from November 23, 2024”.

Furthermore, sources also noted that the award of punishment and dismissal was implemented as directed at the Nigerian Navy Institute of Technology (NNIT), Parade Ground, Sapele, on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Specifically, the dismissed officer was court-martialled by the SCM on four-count charges, including having sexual relations with a Service Personnel’s wife contrary to section 79 of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004; scandalous conduct of an officer contrary to section 91 of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004; deceiving witness contrary to section 122 of the criminal code Act CAP C380 Persuant to Section 114 of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004; and deceiving witness contrary to section 122 of the criminal code Act CAP C380 Persuant to Section 114 of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004.

Sources emphasised that “the legal review of the report of the trial proceedings showed that the accused was properly arraigned and due process was complied with during the trial.

Accordingly, the conclusion of imprisonment and dismissal from the Navy against the Lieutenant was upheld by the Navy Board.