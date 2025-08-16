National Single Window comes to life after failed attempts

President Bola Tinubu

By Arabinrin Aderonke

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies are yielding great interest. Since taking office, he has implemented policies that are sustainable and beneficial to the Nigerian economy, one of which is the National Single Window (NSW). Nigeria has always been a country of opportunity, but too often, those opportunities were lost in endless queues, paperwork, and delays. Anyone who has tried to move goods across our borders knows the struggle.

In just two years, President Tinubu, whom we all affectionately call JAGABAN, has proven that change is possible with his Renewed Hope Administration and unwavering conviction for national progress. With focus and determination, he is transforming the National Single Window from concept to reality, making trade simpler, faster, and fairer for every Nigerian trader.

What exactly is this National Single Window project? Simply put, it is a digital platform designed to merge all trade-related processes into one system. For years, businesses have had to navigate different government offices, submit the same documents to different agencies, and wait endlessly for approvals. The NSW changes that. With this system, importers, exporters, and other traders can submit permits, licenses, and customs documentation through a single portal.

National Single Window was officially launched in April 2024, with President Tinubu identifying it as a major policy priority. Previous attempts in 2009/2010 and 2012/2013 failed, but the NSW is now on track to go live in the first quarter of 2026.

This reform is backed by strong leadership, as exemplified by the work of Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, who has been delivering inter-agency collaboration. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) are working together to ensure seamless integration.

The project is also being implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Their collective efforts are focused on meeting the 2026 deadline set by President Tinubu.

President Tinubu’s vision is about building a Nigeria that works. Removing the long-standing fuel subsidies was not an easy decision; it came with discomfort, but it freed up trillions of naira for more investments. Roads are being built and repaired daily, public facilities are being upgraded, and more money is flowing into education and healthcare.

This is the same man who addressed one of Nigeria’s long-standing problems with different exchange rates by bringing them together into one market-based rate. This reduced the gap between the official rate and the black-market rate, helped steady the naira, and cut the fiscal deficit. It also made it easier for businesses and investors, both in Nigeria and abroad, to plan and operate.

The National Single Window will save Nigeria billions of naira each year by cutting down delays, reducing corruption, and speeding up trade processes. Exporters will move goods faster, importers will avoid unnecessary demurrage charges, and small businesses will access global markets. This system benefits not only big companies but also farmers, manufacturers, and local traders by removing the difficulty that has slowed our economy for years.

Dr. Zacch has distinguished himself as a visionary and dependable MAN in directing the National Single Window to progress. As chair of the project’s Steering Committee, he has secured the necessary legal framework, united key agencies, and driven the harmonisation of trade processes. His ability to balance strategic oversight with decisive action has not only advanced the project to a higher stage but also earned the trust of both local stakeholders and international partners.

President Tinubu is showing the nation what leadership looks like. He has been making decisions, staying true to his resolve, and working to lift Nigeria to greater heights. The National Single Window is one example of how he is turning ideas into solutions that improve the daily lives of Nigerians. He has given this project the political will it needs to succeed, showing that when a leader believes in the potential of his country, no challenge is too great to overcome.

From one reform to another, a performing leader indeed, it can only be President Tinubu. He is setting the record straight by showing up, not with empty promises. The change we have been shouting about for years is finally here, and you can see it happening. Who else is doing or can do it like this? What else can speak louder than what we are seeing? Step by step, life is getting better, and people can feel it. This is how Nigeria moves forward.

