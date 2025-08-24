NASENI secures $2bn commitments, 40 market-ready products under Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

The Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Halilu, says Nigeria has witnessed unprecedented progress in technology transfer under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, with over 1,000 applications from global companies received in just one year.



Halilu made this known during President Tinubu’s interactive session with Nigerians in Japan, held on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) last week.



According to him, the accelerated Technology Transfer Programme approved by the President has already attracted $2 billion in commitments, while also simplifying the application process through a seamless online platform.



“We have moved from being a research and development agency with only prototypes on the shelf to an implementing agency with 40 market-ready products,” Halilu said.



He disclosed that NASENI has signed a deal with a Japanese company in the area of nanotechnology, which would establish four factories in Nigeria. He expressed optimism that more Japanese firms would take advantage of the enabling policies to invest in the country.



Halilu also highlighted ongoing projects including a 40-hectare renewable industrial park, an electric vehicle assembly plant, and other technology-driven initiatives designed to boost industrialisation and create jobs.



He attributed these achievements to the President’s policies, which he said had opened Nigeria’s doors to diasporans and foreign investors eager to partner with the country in critical sectors.



The NASENI boss assured potential investors of full support, stressing that Nigeria is ready to provide an enabling environment for technology transfer and sustainable industrial growth.