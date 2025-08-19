Nasarawa lawmaker appoints 106 aides

Musa Gude

Mr Musa Gude, member representing Uke/Karshi Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, says he has appointed 106 aides to assist him in serving his people.

Gude (SDP) disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Tuesday.

He explained that the appointments were also intended to improve the standard of living of the aides and their families.

“I want to disclose that I have 106 aides on my payroll, including Special and Personal Assistants.

“Some of them receive N100,000, N80,000, N50,000, N30,000, N20,000 and N10,000 respectively,” he said.

He described the move as part of his commitment to inclusive leadership and improving livelihoods in his constituency.

Gude further revealed that he had provided several boreholes and paid WAEC fees for many students.

“I have done my best in health, education, agriculture, infrastructure and other areas.

“I have also empowered many constituents to enable them to become self-reliant,” he said.

The lawmaker assured continued quality representation at the state legislature.

He urged his constituents to live in unity, peace and tolerance, regardless of their differences.