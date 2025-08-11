NANS lauds NCS over port reforms, increased revenue generation

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, for the port reforms it has introduced which have made doing business in the ports easier.

Also, the student body expressed satisfaction with the reforms that have led to improved revenue generation.

The National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, on Monday in a statement, urged the service to keep up the good performance.

He specifically mentioned the Comptroller of the Apapa Area Command, B.O Olomu, whose leadership and professionalism have set an unprecedented high level of performance in the command.

“The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has keenly observed the outstanding performance of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) under its present management. We are gathered here today to commend their remarkable strides in revenue generation, operational reforms, and anti-leakage measures that have significantly improved our nation’s fiscal capacity.

“For the first time in our country’s history, the 2025 National Budget is substantially funded by Customs-generated revenue a monumental achievement that underscores the efficiency, transparency, and patriotism now driving the Service. This is not just a figure on paper; it is a testament to strategic leadership, operational discipline, and the commitment of officers and men of the NCS.

“We particularly commend the reform of port operations aimed at blocking revenue leakages, streamlining processes, and advancing professionalism in trade facilitation. These reforms have not only improved the ease of doing business but have also restored confidence in our nation’s trade and customs systems.

“In this regard, NANS specially recognizes the Comptroller of the Apapa Area Command, BO Olomu, whose leadership and professionalism have set an unprecedented and unmatched record since the establishment of the command. Within just one year in office, Comptroller Olomu has demonstrated exceptional administrative capacity, integrity, and operational effectiveness transforming Apapa Area Command into a benchmark for revenue performance and compliance enforcement. His commitment to transparency, efficiency, and service delivery has helped strengthen public trust in the Nigeria Customs Service, while also enhancing its national and international image.

“Furthermore, NANS commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his recognition of merit and performance by extending the tenure of the Comptroller General of Customs and his Deputy Comptrollers. This decision reflects the Renewed Hope Agenda’s principle of rewarding performance and loyalty, and it is yielding tangible results for Nigeria’s economy.

“As the foremost voice of Nigerian students, we declare our full support for the ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Customs Service. We see these achievements both at the national level and in strategic commands like Apapa as a model for other government agencies, proof that integrity, efficiency, and dedication can drive national transformation.

“We call on all Nigerians to support the Customs Service as it continues to block leakages, strengthen compliance, and boost national revenue for the socio-economic development of our country.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students will continue to stand firmly with all institutions that put Nigeria first through results-driven leadership and transparency.”