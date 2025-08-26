Naira rises to N1,540/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira today appreciated to N1,540 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,550 per dollar last weekend.

However, the Naira depreciated to N1,536.99 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,536.99 per dollar from N1,535 per dollar last weekend, indicating N1.99 depreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate contracted to N3.01 per dollar from N15 per dollar last week Friday.