Naira down to N1,552/$ in parallel market

Naira

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,552 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,546 per dollar on Wednesday.

But the Naira appreciated to N1,533 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,533 per dollar from N1,537.2 per dollar on Wednesday , indicating N4.2 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate widened to N19 per dollar from N8.8 per dollar on Wednesday.