NAFDAC seals illegal herbal plant in Kaduna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday sealed an illegal herbal medicine production facility in Kaduna State.

The affected facility, known as SHIFA’UNNUR, is located in Mararaba Jos, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Shamsuddeen Mani, a Principal Regulatory Officer of the agency who led the operation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the facility was shut down for failing to meet minimum operational standards.

He added that the facility was also operating without registration, which was against regulations.

Mani explained that the agency acted on credible intelligence and uncovered the unregistered facility engaged in the production of multiple herbal products without regulatory approval.

“We acted swiftly based on credible intelligence and cracked down on an illegal herbal medicine facility in Mararaba Jos.

“It’s alarming that all the equipment used in the unhygienic and hidden setup were substandard. These products pose serious health risks as their safety, quality, and efficacy cannot be guaranteed,” he said.”

Mani stated that unregistered products worth N5 million were seized and would be destroyed, while the facility remained sealed pending further investigation.

He added that NAFDAC, empowered by law to safeguard public health, would continue to pursue violators and clamp down on all forms of regulatory breaches and sharp practices.

Vanguard News