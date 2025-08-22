NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to fake Cowbell Milk in circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians about the circulation of counterfeit 12g Cowbell “Our Milk” sachets across the country.

In a statement issued on Friday, the agency explained that the counterfeit product imitates the discontinued Cowbell “Our Milk” packaging, which Promasidor Nigeria Ltd stopped producing in September 2023. The legitimate product was replaced with Cowbell “Our Creamy Goodness.”

According to NAFDAC, the fake sachets unlawfully bear the Cowbell brand name, NAFDAC registration number and packaging design, despite not being manufactured or distributed by Promasidor.

“The counterfeit products currently in circulation are imitations of the discontinued ‘Our Milk’ packaging and are not manufactured or distributed by Promasidor,” the agency stated. “They bear unauthorised use of the brand name, NAFDAC Registration Number, and packaging design.”

Public Alert No. 026/2025.

Alert on the circulation of counterfeit Cowbell “Our Milk” Milk in Nigeria#NafdacALERTShttps://t.co/XRy04aYoS3 pic.twitter.com/Q4kviONfsn — NAFDAC NIGERIA (@NafdacAgency) August 22, 2025

The regulator raised concerns over the health risks posed by the counterfeit product. “Risk Statement: Consumption of counterfeit milk poses serious health hazards, including exposure to toxic chemicals, unapproved additives, or diluted ingredients.

Risks include foodborne illnesses, allergic reactions, and organ damage, and in severe cases, death.

Infants, children, pregnant women, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable,” NAFDAC warned.

The agency urged Nigerians to be vigilant, avoid purchasing the counterfeit sachets and report any suspected fake products to the agency.

Vanguard News