NAF strengthens defence partnership with China

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, says the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is deepening global defence partnerships to boost operational effectiveness and fleet modernisation.

Abubakar made this known during a week-long working visit to the People’s Republic of China.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the CAS led a high-powered delegation and engaged with top aviation and defence companies in Beijing, Haerbin and Chengdu, focusing on technology transfer, maintenance support and training opportunities for NAF personnel.

According to him, a major highlight was the CAS’ meeting with the China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) in Beijing on Aug. 25.

“At Haerbin Aircraft Company on Aug. 26, the delegation inspected the Z-20 utility helicopter.

“In Chengdu, they visited the JF-17 manufacturing facility where they assessed the JF-17B prototype and undertook simulator flights,” Ejodame said.

He said that the visit consolidated Nigeria’s defence diplomacy in Asia and reaffirmed the country’s position as a reliable partner in global security cooperation.

Ejodame quoted the CAS as saying discussions with CATIC were focused on sustaining the serviceability of platforms already in the Nigerian fleet.

Abubakar said that parties reached renewed agreements on timely spare parts supply, stronger after-sales support, and expanded training opportunities.

According to him, this is a major boost to Nigeria’s operational readiness.

“What we have seen here is a demonstration of China’s advancement, about exploring avenues for technology transfer and industrial cooperation that will directly impact our fleet modernisation and long-term self-reliance,” he said.

The CAS also toured the AVIC Unmanned Aerial Systems Company, where he stressed the importance of drones in modern warfare.

According to him, unmanned systems are increasingly defining the future of air operations.

“Our engagement here is critical to improving our Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities, which are essential for counterterrorism and internal security operations back home.

“These engagements align with my vision of building an agile and resilient Air Force.

“By deepening our partnerships with trusted global players, we are ensuring improved fleet availability, enhanced maintenance support and mission readiness to meet Nigeria’s evolving security challenges,” the CAS added.

Vanguard News