NAF air strikes foil terrorists’ attack in Borno

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Friday that its aircraft successfully thwarted a terrorist assault on troops in Rann, Borno State, in the early hours of the day under the ongoing Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

A statement in Abuja by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the Air Component of OPHK executed coordinated Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Air Interdiction (AI) missions after receiving credible intelligence of the impending attack.

“Ground troops in Rann were swiftly alerted, and ISR platforms identified clusters of insurgents attempting to flee.

“Precision air strikes were launched, neutralising several fighters and halting the assault,” the statement said.

The NAF stated that the rapid response restored calm to the area and underscored its “unwavering commitment to providing close air support, safeguarding troops, and swiftly eliminating insurgent threats.”

Rann, located near the Nigeria–Cameroon border, has been a recurring target of insurgent attacks, making the latest operation a significant boost to security efforts in the region.