N230bn projects approval: Claims of Isoko exclusion politically motivated – Delta Commissioner

Aniagwu

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – DELTA State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said that claims of exclusion of Isoko nation from N230 billion projects recently approved by the State government were either politically motivated or made by individuals unaware of the level of development in their communities.

Reacting to recent criticisms from a section of the Isoko nation, Aniagwu, at a press conference in Asaba on Tuesday, said the plank on which the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration stood was fairness to all.

“The MORE Agenda is being implemented in such a way that all 25 local government areas, the 10 federal constituencies, and the three senatorial districts are carried along.

“If you take a look at what the Oborevwori administration has done in the last two years, you will understand that Oborevwori has shown fairness across all divides”, he said.

Saying that the State government does not begrudge citizens making demands, he emphasized that such demands should acknowledge the progress already made rather than suggest nothing was being done.

He said: “there is hardly any Executive Council meeting held under the Oborevwwori’s administration that we do not have projects approved for the Isoko nation.

“Even in the last Exco where they alleged that of the N230 billion, nothing was done in the Isoko nation, that is not true. We had one of the roads that was approved in the course of that Exco which is called the Ogodogo–Ivu Access Road in Okpolo-Enhwe, Isoko South Local Government Area. That project is going to cost the State government N5.1 billion and it is a project that leads to a whole lot of oil facilities.

Aniagwu further explained that Isoko remains the only federal constituency in Delta hosting two state-owned universities, the Southern Delta University, Ozoro, and the Oleh Campus of Delta State University, which houses the faculties of Law and Engineering.

He stated that under Governor Oborevwori, the state has completed the College of Medical Sciences at Southern Delta University, completed the Senate Building and internal roads at the Ozoro campus, established the College of Health Technology in Ovrode, and equipped the General Hospital in Ozoro.

He listed several other road projects completed or ongoing in the area, including Otekpo Road in Elu, internal roads in Isoko South, the Uzere–Asaba-Ase Bridge, the Isoko Ring Road linking multiple communities, Emede internal roads, the Enuru–Ikuli Access Road, the Uruaka Express Link Road in Emede, the Olomoro–Igbide Road, the Emevor–Orogun Road Phase 1 and ongoing Phase 2, as well as Okpolo-Enhwe Internal Roads Phases 1 and 2.

Aniagwu appealed to critics to avoid what he described as “dirty politics” as the 2027 election season approaches, warning against attempts to discredit the government for political gain.