My opponents in November gov poll are merely looking for appointments – Soludo

Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has downplayed the chances of rival candidates in the forthcoming November 8 governorship election, saying those presenting themselves as contestants are only seeking appointments and cheap popularity.

Soludo, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), made the remarks on Saturday at the Chuba Ikpeazu Sports Complex, Onitsha, during a political rally organised by the Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association, where traders endorsed his second term bid.

Addressing the large gathering of market leaders and traders, the governor reiterated that he has no real opponents in the poll.

“The journey to the November 8 election is still far. We are not going to take it for granted. Although we have no contestants, we are going into the election with all seriousness.

“Every other contestant is looking for an appointment, but instead of them to come and tell us what they are looking for, they are claiming to be contesting for the election.

“Our opponents don’t have a certificate. Gone are the days when charlatans rule Anambra; this is the state of the great Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chinua Achebe, Alex Ekwueme; no unknown character will be allowed to rule Anambra again. They should go and continue their land-grabbing business and stop contesting to be governor.”

Soludo also assured traders of a new tax system where no one would be compelled to pay cash.

Thanking the people for their support in the August 16 by-elections, which APGA candidates won, the governor said the victory reaffirmed the party’s dominance in the state.

“The election in Onitsha became a national election, because the election was about leadership by selection against leadership by competence. Election is not about sympathy, it’s not about ‘oh, vote for me, my husband is no more’… But I am glad you guys voted for competence over sentiment.

“Some people who were ready to write result said it was a mock election for November, but they were defeated at their wards and polling units. APGA is our address. APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA,” the governor said.

He further dismissed threats from opposition parties, branding them “nomadic politicians.”

“Last time, it was Labour Party everywhere, they were making noise. I call them the nomadic politicians; every election year, they enter into another party. But for us, we are APGA and we are saying APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA.

“Election period is business for some people, after the election, they will write on their complimentary card, ‘former governorship candidate’ and be begging for appointment here and there.

“Between now and November, you will be seeing new projects we are embarking on across the state. Keep the markets clean, keep it safe and most importantly, open your market on Mondays, there is nothing like Monday sit-at-home,” Soludo said.