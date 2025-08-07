My Dream Stead School holds graduation ceremony

File image.

By Elizabeth Osayande

My Dream Stead School, Ajegunle, Lagos has celebrated its fifth graduation ceremony and prize-giving day. The grand event witnessed great personalities who have their roots in Ajegunle and have contributed their quotas to their environment.

The event had Dr. Arogundade Samsondeen, who is the Director-General of Sunshine Kindheart Foundation, as the special guest of honour.

The CEO of the school, Amb. Isaac Omoleye thanked the parents, sponsors and partners of the school for their unwavering support in the quest to give quality education to the children.

The Guest Speaker, Ann Obieje, who is the founder of The Thriving Child Initiative, encouraged the graduands to remain focused and forge ahead with courage and will to attain heights and success— as it is a continuous journey.

She also called on the parents to continue playing their role in their children’s future.

One of the students, Benedict Bassey expressed his happiness, saying: “I feel happy today because I am graduating and I would like to thank all the teachers for imparting knowledge in us, and I thank my parents for paying my school fees.”