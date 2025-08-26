Music more than hobby, it’s my calling — Singer, Demolision Boy

In Nigeria’s buzzing music industry where new voices emerge daily, one rising act is making a bold statement: Demolision Boy. With a name as unusual as his sound, the young artist is charting his path with a mix of resilience, versatility, and a fearless belief in his talent.

The story of his stage name is rooted not in music, but football. Recalling Manchester United’s historic comeback against PSG in the UEFA Champions League, he explained how the victory inspired a nickname among friends. “Out of joy, I and my friends nicknamed them Demolision Boys. Fast forward to when I started music, I saw myself as the underdog who wants to come into the industry and turn all attention on me. That projection of my future success led to me taking the name,” he said. To make it stand out, he replaced the “T” with an “S” birthing Demolision Boy.

His journey into music began in 2020 after university, when he was just 18. Unsure of his next step, he began experimenting with beats and recordings until a late friend, Terrence, urged him to take the craft seriously. What began as a pastime quickly grew into a calling.

Now, his influences range from Burna Boy and Wizkid to Central Cee, shaping a sound he describes as deeply narrative. “My music is always telling a story. When you listen carefully, I’m talking to the beat — you can feel the resonance between me and my instrumental,” he noted.

For an industry as competitive as Nigeria’s, Demolision Boy believes his edge lies in his versatility. His discography already spans rap, Afrobeat, and Afropiano. From rap freestyles like Letter to My Ex and Stranded to Afrobeat tunes like Liposuction, he has shown his ability to flow seamlessly across genres. His upcoming Afropiano single, The Hooks, is set for release next month, with a potential EP before the year ends.

One of his most personal songs, Stranded, reflects the struggle of pushing rap in a market where it rarely dominates. “I discovered the audience in Nigeria are not big on rappers, and it was really frustrating for me. So I turned my frustration into a song — and it ended up being one of my best,” he said.

Unlike many young artists, Demolision Boy refuses to see challenges as setbacks. “Delay is not denial,” he remarked. “At every point in my career where I feel like I haven’t achieved a certain feat, I feel it’s because I haven’t worked hard enough to get it.”

As Afrobeats continues its global rise, the artist has no doubts about where he is headed. “I see myself on the toppest top with the greats and legends, making a significant mark in the industry because I have the talent. I’ve been evolving over the years and I’m going to keep evolving with the sound,” he declared with confidence.

For now, Demolision Boy is all in on music, pouring his energy into building his brand and sound. With his fearless outlook, versatility, and dedication to storytelling, the underdog might just become the industry’s next big surprise.