Multi-Plan gives N8m scholarships to three students in Lagos

By Juliet Umeh

Multi-Plan Pathway College, MPC, a premier Tech-based Sixth Form institution in Lagos, has awarded scholarships worth over N8 million to outstanding students from Lagoon School and Whitesands Schools.

The recipients including Ugonna Bede-Nwokoye, Oyindamola Apampa, and Nnoli Finbar, received the awards during a two-day event held in Lagos.

They emerged after a competitive selection process that assessed their academic excellence, leadership potential, and character.

Managing Director of Multi-Plan Pathway College, Mary Agbu, said each scholarship covers full tuition and grants access to MPC’s internationally recognised pre-university programmes, including Cambridge A-Levels, University Foundation, SAT, IELTS, and TOEFL preparation.

Agbu stated: “This scholarship recognises students who not only excel academically but also demonstrate strong character, leadership potential, and a genuine commitment to personal growth.

“At MPC, we believe in preparing students for life, not just university. That means nurturing the mindset, values, and global readiness they need to lead confidently and impactfully.”

According to her, MPC maintains active partnerships with top-ranked institutions across the UK, US, Canada, Europe, and Africa. These partnerships enable direct university placements into institutions such as Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos; Ashesi University, Ghana; Lancaster University Ghana, the University of Alberta, Canada; DePaul University, Chicago among others.

Reflecting on the initiative, College Director Tolu Adepoju said: “Our role is to walk alongside each student, whether they’re confident about their future path or still discovering it. Education should be both a compass and a catalyst.”

Meanwhile, Ada Mildred Nnoli, mother of scholarship recipient Finbar Nnoli, also shared her appreciation.

She said: “I would love to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible opportunity Multi-Plan Pathway College has extended to my son. Attending the A-Level programme on a 100 percent scholarship during his gap year is truly a dream come true.

“Receiving the news that he not only did well but earned a full scholarship was one of the most joyful and humbling moments for our family, especially during a time of financial difficulty. We are excited for this new chapter and confident he will make MPC, our community, and his family proud.”

Beyond academics, MPC offers a nurturing and purpose-driven learning environment that prioritises character formation, critical thinking, and personal development.

With small class sizes and individualised support, students receive the guidance they need to excel, both in university and in life.