MTN’s 2025 mPulse Spelling Bee commences, N40m up for grabs 

By Jacob Ajom

MTN Nigeria has commenced the seventh edition of its mPulse Spelling Bee, one of the country’s most prestigious literacy and digital education initiatives for school-aged children. Beginning with the practice stage on July 28, 2025, this year’s edition is set to break new ground by introducing physical regional competitions for the first time, with a total prize pool valued at over ¦ 40 million.

The 2025 mPulse Spelling Bee is open to Nigerian students from 9 to 15 years of age in both primary and secondary schools. Hosted on the mPulse website the competition features five progressive stages: Practice Stage, Round 1 (Entry Phase), Round 2 (Regional Qualification), Round 3 (Physical Regional Competitions), and the Grand Finale. It combines digital learning with nationwide inclusion, engaging thousands of students and showcasing the brilliance of young Nigerians across all six geopolitical zones.

A major highlight of the 2025 edition is the introduction of physical regional competitions. Ibadan will host participants from the South West, Enugu will host the South East and South South, and Abuja will cater to the North Central, North East, and North West regions. From the first round, the top 3,000 qualifiers (500 per zone) will proceed to the regional rounds. From this stage, seven top finalists will emerge from Ibadan, another seven from Enugu, and six from Abuja, making up the 20 finalists who will compete at the Grand Finale in Lagos. This structure is designed to ensure broad national inclusion.

The ultimate winner of the competition will be crowned MTN CEO for a Day, receive a N5 million educational grant, and be named the mPulse Face of the Year. Their school will benefit from a N10 million flagship project, 10 laptops, and 10 MTN 5G routers, while their teacher will be awarded N500,000 in cash.

Speaking on the 2025 edition, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, said: “The MTN mPulse Spelling Bee isn’t just a competition, it’s a platform for young Nigerians to access recognition, leadership opportunities, and academic support. We are proud to be empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders.”

Last year’s winner, Ikenna Ikechukwu, reflected on the experience: “Preparing for the competition meant sleepless nights. There were so many words to learn, and while it’s impossible to know them all, I aimed to master at least 60 to 70%. This platform doesn’t just reward winners; it gives you the confidence to aim higher and believe in your abilities. A special thanks to MTN for this amazing platform that helps students learn, play, and shine.”