Moses Itauma defeats Dillian Whyte in under two minutes for 13th straight victory

Moses Itauma announced himself as Britain’s next heavyweight star with a stunning first-round stoppage of former world title challenger Dillian Whyte on Saturday night.

Headlining a card for the first time, the 20-year-old made light work of his toughest test yet. Just 119 seconds into the fight, Itauma floored Whyte with a thunderous right hand. Although the 37-year-old veteran managed to beat the count, referee Mikael Hook waved it off, leaving Itauma with his 13th straight professional victory – 11 of them by knockout.

“What’s next? I’ll fight anyone they put in front of me,” Itauma told DAZN after his emphatic win. “The crowd are saying [Oleksandr] Usyk, but my team want me to get more rounds. Any of them can happen.”

The Slovakia-born southpaw has developed a reputation for fast finishes, with eight of his wins coming inside the opening round. His poise and composure drew praise from his promoter, Frank Warren.

“How he did it, his temperament, control and composure – he fights better than guys at their peak, and he’s only 20,” Warren told BBC Radio 5 Live. “He just did a job on someone who has competed at the very top.”

Among the ringside observers were heavyweights Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora, and Lawrence Okolie, all witnessing another statement performance from the prodigy.

Whyte, who came into the fight in the best shape of his career, simply could not withstand Itauma’s power. A sharp right hook to the temple ended his resistance, raising fresh doubts about his future in the division.

Itauma’s ambition to become the youngest heavyweight world champion may have slipped away earlier this year, but Saturday’s victory has thrust him firmly into the title conversation. With Tyson Fury retired, Anthony Joshua in the twilight of his career, and Daniel Dubois recently dethroned by Usyk, the path is opening for Britain’s newest hope in boxing’s glamour division.