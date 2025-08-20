‘Misplaced priorities’ Netizens slam NCAA airplane mode ban

Side of modern mid-sized passenger airplane (3D rendering).

Netizens have reacted strongly to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority’s (NCAA) directive that all mobile phones and electronic devices must be completely switched off during flight take-off and landing, ending the long-standing use of “aeroplane mode”.

Recall that during the “National Civil Aviation Security Committee Meeting” in Abuja, on Tuesday, Director General Capt. Chris Najomo emphasised that all Nigerian airlines must now enforce the complete shutdown of phones and other portable electronic devices during critical phases of flight.

He said, “All mobile phones, I repeat, all mobile phones and other portable electronic devices should be switched off during at least the critical phase of flight on all Nigerian airlines. Switched off.”

Rejecting the use of flight mode, he stressed, “There’s nothing like anything like flight mode any longer. Must be switched off. Nigerian air operators are therefore required to amend their operations manual to reflect this requirement and submit to the NCA for approval if different from this resolution.”

The directive has sparked strong reactions on social media, with many Nigerians questioning the NCAA’s action.

@KimahRaheem wrote, “Is NCAA now more tech-savvy than the engineers who built these systems for Airplane mode? As usual it feels like misplaced priorities focusing on irrelevant matters instead of policies that truly improve the lives of Nigerians. International flights have Wi-Fi btw” [sic]

@saintsalamslim asked whether the authority should instead mandate signal blockers on aircraft, noting that “most passengers use modern phones with airplane mode on it.” @_liljeez called the decision “highly performative,” pointing out that regulations already require mobile phones to remain in airplane mode during flights.

@quidbuddy criticized the directive as an example of uninformed leadership, writing: “No record of plane crash because of people using their phone on board flight anywhere in the world.” Meanwhile, @gamepoint35 warned of reputational damage, stating: “The Western Hemisphere will see this & will look down on our degrees. Somebody should tell them that airplane mode stops a mobile device from sending & receiving radio signals, hence, keeping the plane safe. Ahhh…Nigeria.”

@AgentZuwas urged passengers to comply, tweeting: “In big 2025, safety practices should be unquestionable. Switching off your phone for barely 2-5 minutes at critical points won’t take anything from you. Our local flights may not have the modern accessories to bypass phones being on or ✈️ mode. Pls let’s cooperate with our airlines.”