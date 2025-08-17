Ministry of Housing clarifies no sale of 753 EFCC-seized houses

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (FMHUD), has warned the public against falling for the antics of fraudsters with regard to the 753 housing units seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which were forfeited to the Federal Government.

The EFCC had, in May 2025, handed over the housing units.

Recall, while taking possession of the estate from the anti-graft agency, the Minister of Housing, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, announced plans by the Federal Government to sell the houses to interested members of the public through a transparent and competitive process in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Badamasi Haiba, in Abuja, on Saturday, the ministry said it had not engaged any individual or corporate entity to sell the units.