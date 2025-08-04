Minister Odumegwu-Ojukwu commends Ghana’s efforts to ease tensions, strengthen ties

In a strategic diplomatic move aimed at de-escalating recent tensions and reinforcing Nigeria-Ghana relations, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, paid a courtesy visit to her Ghanaian counterpart, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The visit, directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, came in the wake of youth-led protests in Ghana sparked by alleged social crimes involving foreign nationals, including Nigerians. The diplomatic engagement sought to restore calm, reaffirm bilateral cooperation, and strengthen socio-economic ties between the two West African neighbours.

The high-level meeting held at Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized peace, mutual respect, and historical solidarity between both nations. Hon. Ablakwa expressed gratitude for Nigeria’s swift and measured response, and reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to ECOWAS protocols while assuring that xenophobia would find no place in Ghana’s policies or public discourse.

In her remarks, Amb. Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed appreciation to the Ghanaian government and its security agencies for their professionalism and restraint during the recent unrest. Her presence, described by observers as both diplomatic and symbolic, played a crucial role in reducing tension and rebuilding trust—especially amid attempts by online provocateurs to malign the Igbo traditional leadership in Ghana.

Specifically, concerns had been raised over negative portrayals of HRM Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu (Ezeigbo Ghana) by bloggers allegedly sponsored by individuals envious of his rising public profile. Odumegwu-Ojukwu clarified during a subsequent town hall with the Nigerian community in Accra that the Eze Ndigbo title is purely ceremonial and serves to unify Igbos living outside their homeland.

“The Eze Ndigbo titles exist in major countries around the world and are not in conflict with traditional leadership back home,” she explained, calling for unity within the Nigerian diaspora in Ghana. “I urge you all to come together and avoid rancour. Stop working at cross-purposes so you can attain your goals here.”

President John Dramani Mahama, during a meeting with the Nigerian envoy, reiterated that while Ghana gazettes its traditional rulers, any traditional titles held by foreigners are ceremonial. He noted that the Eze Ndigbo Ghana stool had existed peacefully for over 12 years without incident.

In a show of broader Nigerian support, Sen. Osita Izunaso (Imo West) and Hon. Canice Chigozie Nwachukwu (Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency) had earlier paid a visit to Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Amb. Dayo Adeoye. Both lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to promoting Igbo culture abroad, including the annual New Yam Festival, which they described as central to Igbo identity and heritage.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s visit not only deescalated immediate tensions but also opened a new chapter of what analysts call “royal diplomacy,” emphasizing the cultural connections between Nigeria and Ghana and the power of dialogue in preserving peace across borders.