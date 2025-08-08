Minister commends NDDC management on projects delivery

By Daniel Abia

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh has assured that the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, will soon complete the 2-kilometre double-lane Kaa-Ataba Road with two bridges linking the Khana Local Government Area to the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Momoh gave the assurance during an inspection of the road and the 1.2-kilometre-long bridge, stating that the road project demonstrated the federal government’s determination to develop the Niger Delta region.

The Minister was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe; the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; the Executive Director of Projects, Dr. Victor Antai; the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde; and other Directors of the Commission.

Engr. Momoh commended the NDDC Board and Management for responding appropriately to the directives of President Bola Tinubu to deliver impactful projects in the Niger Delta region.

He said, “I am pleased that the NDDC is doing very well, which is in line with President Tinubu’s directives.”

The Minister observed that the effort to complete the bridge reflected the President Tinubu administration’s desire to transform the Niger Delta region. He assured that the road and bridge project would be completed before the end of this year.

Also speaking, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to the presidential mandate to change the narrative in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.

Ogbuku affirmed that the Commission would do everything necessary to enable the contractor to complete the project on schedule.

He stated, “We are working with a competent contractor who has assured us that the project will be completed before the end of the year. We have just finished discussing this with the on-site engineers, and they are as determined as we are to deliver the project on schedule.”

Ogbuku pledged that the NDDC would adhere strictly to the President’s directive to complete all ongoing regional projects, including roads, bridges, schools, and healthcare facilities.

According to Ogbuku, “The project is one of the legacy projects which was captured in the 2024 budget of the commission as part of the fund approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to facilitate completion of legacy projects across the region. The president’s approval also includes the Okrika-Borokiri Bridge in Rivers State, among others.”

The NDDC boss noted that concerns had been raised about the integrity of the columns due to the project’s prolonged delay. He stated that the problems had been addressed, and the project was now progressing at a rapid pace.

He affirmed, “I can assure you that there’s funding to complete this project, and it will be completed on record time by the end of 2025. We are only praying that the weather will be kind to us.”

A representative of the Paramount Ruler of the Ataba Kingdom in Andoni Local Government Area, Engr. Idan-Awaji Erasmus said his people were happy to see the Minister coming to inspect the project.

He noted, “We are delighted because this project is so dear to our hearts. Completing it will be a significant boost for economic and social activities, improving the lives of the Ataba people.

“We, the people of Ataba, are very peaceful and cooperative. We assure the NDDC that we will cooperate with the contractor to ensure the project is completed on schedule.”

The inspection team also visited the ongoing work at the 3.65-kilometre Borokiri-Okrika Road and three bridges at the Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Minister equally inspected the Niger Delta Regional Hospital, which specialises in cardiovascular and orthopaedic care, in Port Harcourt.

The Project Coordinator, Arc. Ozuruole Ajie explained that the health facility would be an enduring legacy for the Niger Delta region.

Vanguard News