Mining pit collapse kills 2 in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Government has launched an investigation into the recent collapse of a mining pit at Ihietutu village, Ishiagu community, in Ivo Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Chidi Onyia, disclosed this on Friday during a visit to the site alongside federal mining officers and security agencies.

The tragic incident, which occurred penultimate Friday, claimed two lives and left three others injured after a section of the pit gave way.

Although initial reports linked the collapse to negligence by the operator, Greenfield Metals Ltd, Onyia said preliminary findings point to a natural cause.

“Mining, like many industries worldwide, comes with hazards. From our preliminary findings, this was a natural occurrence and not a result of negligence,” he explained.

He added that multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing probe. “Investigation is ongoing by all regulatory bodies, including the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals, police, Department of State Services, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, to ensure transparency.

“If we find recklessness, we will act accordingly. But if it is a natural disaster, we must accept it as such,” the commissioner said.

Onyia expressed condolences to the bereaved families, stressing that the site was not being used by illegal miners as speculated.

“Here, we fully respect licenses issued by the Federal Government,” he stated, urging the public to avoid spreading misinformation that could worsen the grief of affected families.

Prince Fabian Chukwu, Chairman of the Ihietutu Development Union Board of Trustees, also defended the company, noting its contributions to the community.

“They built the road to this site and never delayed in giving the community its due entitlements. That is why we stand by them in this unfortunate incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, Greenfield Metals Ltd has suspended operations at the site pending the conclusion of investigations.