Mills harps on transformational leadership for Africa’s progress

Dr Greg Mills, Facilitator at Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI) – Executive Syndicate Class For Top CEOs with Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

By Adesina Wahab

A Visiting Fellow at the University of Navarra, Dr Greg Mills, has emphasised the importance of transformational leadership for the progress and development of the African continent.

Mills, who was the National Director of the South Africa Institute of International Affairs from 1994–2005, stated this during the Executive Syndicate Class for Top CEOs held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute, OOLI, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement by the Media Consultant, Prof Elvis Otobo on behalf of the Deputy Chief Executive of OOLI, Prof. Adedeji Daramola, the institute convened its Executive Syndicate Class for Top CEOs, during which Mills delivered the keynote address.

Joined by President Olusegun Obasanjo, Founder and Chairman of OOLI’s Governing Board, and an audience of senior executives from Africa and Europe, Dr. Mills outlined the urgent need for transformational leadership to drive Africa’s progress.

During his presentation, Dr. Mills drew on insights from his acclaimed book “The Essence of Success” and other publications to demonstrate how leadership traits from sport, business, media, and politics intersect.

He underscored that transformational leadership is inextricably linked to governance and political environments.

“Being an effective manager does not guarantee visionary leadership. Leaders must motivate teams, articulate a clear vision, pursue bold policies, and resist distractions of power or popularity. True leaders distinguish between tactical and strategic actions,” Dr. Mills explained.

“At one moment, they are passionate, prepared, and patient; in the next, they demonstrate conviction, courage, communication, and compassion through their vision and energy.”

Dr. Mills highlighted four “threads of success” every leader must weave into their approach:

Consistency in core leadership qualities; a relentless pursuit of excellence; the ability to envision, plan, and communicate effectively and recognizing the difference between being good and being great

He urged African leaders to study both the triumphs and failures of other continents, adapt best practices, and avoid repeating historical mistakes.

President Olusegun Obasanjo, Founder and Chairman of OOLI’s Governing Board, reinforced the message with a clarion call: “African countries stand the chance to benefit from quality transformational leadership. We need leaders who are committed to the infrastructural, human and capital development of Africa.”

Professor Samuel Daramola, Deputy Chief Executive of OOLI and moderator of the session, praised the depth of the discussion and reiterated OOLI’s commitment to hosting world-class speakers:

“This event marks another milestone in our mission. OOLI will continue to facilitate strategic engagements that challenge conventional thinking and empower Africa’s next generation of ethical, transformational leaders.”

On behalf of the Institute, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Gbadebo, Registrar, thanked Dr. Mills for his lecture and the other participants for attending.

The session concluded with a dynamic Q&A in which Dr. Mills advised aspiring leaders to cultivate empathy and situational awareness by asking questions, listening attentively, observing critically, and expressing sincere gratitude.